31-yr-old man bags 9 years imprisonment for raping minor

A Magistrate Court siting in Igarra, Edo state on Wednesday sentenced a 31-year-old man, Sunday Akpeji, to nine years in the correctional centre for raping a seven-year-old girl.

The convict, a security guard was arraigned on a one-count charge of defiling a minor.

The Prosecutor, Obeze Samuel, had told the court that the convict committed the offence at night time on August 19, 2019 at Enwan/Ososo Road, Uffa Quarters, Igarra in Akoko, Edo Local Government Area of Edo.

According to him, the convict, who is a security guard in the compound of the minor had carnal knowledge of her when she went to urinate at night.

He said that the convict accosted the girl and had carnal knowledge of her, the offence which he said is punishable under Section 218 of the Criminal Code.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, Magistrate, Nosa Musoe, said all the evidences tendered had convinced the Court beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the offence.

The Magistrate said, “the prosecutor’s evidence is overwhelming and I hereby find the defendant guilty of the offence,”.

He sentenced the defendant to nine years in prison with hard labour, without option of fine.

The convict had been moved to Auchi Correctional Center to serve his jail term.

