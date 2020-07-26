35 evacuees arrive from France, Europe

No fewer than 35 Nigerians evacuated from France and other European countries have arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Nigerians, who were conveyed on Air France, also had 32 other nationals on the flight AF0936.

According to a tweet by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the evacuation exercise was coordinated by the Nigerian Mission in France under Amb Modupe Irene and monitored by NIDCOM.

The evacuees are expected to proceed on mandatory self- isolation.