4 dead, 2 injured, as car plunges into Ogunriver

Four persons died on Tuesday while two others sustained injuries when an Opel car plunged into Ososa River in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Daily Trust gathered that the vehicle, marked GGE 596 DV heading to Sagamu from Ijebu-Ode, plunged into the river at the second bridge around 10:20am on Tuesday.

It was further learnt that the driver of the commercial vehicle had lost control of the wheel due to speeding and subsequently careened into the river.

The spokesman of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the lone accident in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta Tuesday.

He said the ill-fated car was carrying six persons out of which four died, while the two others sustained injuries.

Akinbiyi said the remains of the dead had been deposited at the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital morgue.

He said, “The Opel commercial car was coming from Ijebu-Ode inbound Sagamu when the accident happened.

“The car was on top speed when it suddenly lost control and plunged into the Ososa River before Ijebu-Ode.

“In all, six occupants were in the vehicle including the driver – one female and five males, which is against the COVID 19 guidelines and protocols.”

