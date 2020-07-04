4 Killed, Others Injured as car Plunges Into River in Ogun

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said four persons died, while two others sustained injuries on Tuesday when a commercial vehicle plunged into Ososa River on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer of TRACE, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Akinbiyi said that an eyewitness told the TRACE personnel that the car marked GGE 596 DV was coming from Ijebu Ode inbound Sagamu when the accident occurred about 10.20 a.m.

He said that the accident was due to speeding.

Akinbiyi said that six persons, comprised of five males and a female were involved in the accident that led to the death of the four, including the female.

He said the corpses of the victims had been deposited at the Ijebu Ode General Hospital Mortuary, Ogun, while the survivors were also receiving treatment at the hospital.

Akinbiyi warned motorists against speeding to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, along Ihiala-Onitsha expressway, Anambra State, eight passengers narrowly escaped death in a motor accident which occurred near Okija Police check-point.

The accident involved a Mitsubishi L300 commercial bus, with registration number NSR774ZF.

Although one of the passengers was seriously injured, seven others came out unhurt in the accident.

Confirming the incident, Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Pascal Anigbo attributed it to tyre burst.

He said: “At about 8.45am today Friday 17 July, 2020 a serious lone Road Traffic Crash (RTC) caused by “tyre burst”, was recorded near Okija Police Check Point, along Ihiala-Onitsha expressway.

“The vehicle involved was a Mitsubishi L300 commercial bus, with registration number NSR774ZF. A total of Eight (8) male adults where involved in the crash. One victim sustained some degree of injury, while the others came out unhurt.

“The injured victim was rushed to ObiJackson Hospital by FRSC rescue team from Ihiala Unit Command. The team also ensured the clearance of obstruction.

“The Sector Commander FRSC, Andrew Kumapayi warns vehicle owners and drivers against the use of substandard or expired tyres.

“They should also ensure they confirm the expiration dates on their tyres and purchase only brand new tyres, to avoid such occurrences.”

Meanwhile, an accident along Lagos-Ibadan expressway rendered two people dead and left one terribly injured on Tuesday, July 14. Two persons have been confirmed dead while one other sustained injuries in an accident involving a Mitsubishi Lancer loaded with Pepper and a moving truck around Christopher University on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident in Abeokuta. According to him, the accident occurred about 7: 44 a.m. Akinbiyi said that the Mitsubishi Lancer marked AJW 465 AA rammed into a moving truck from the back, saying that the driver immediately ran away with the truck. ”According to eyewitness, the Mitsubishi lancer loaded with pepper, rammed into a moving truck inbound Lagos from behind with two of the three passengers on board, including the driver killed on the spot. “The cause of the accident cannot be immediately ascertained for now but we suspect it could be as a result of brake failure before losing control due to excessive speed,” he said. The TRACE spokesman explained that the deceased were deposited at Fakoya private morgue in Sagamu while the injured was taken to Famobis Hospital in Lotto, Mowe

