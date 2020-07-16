Daily News

602 former Boko Haram members swear oath of allegiance to Nigeria – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters Thursday said a total number of 602 repentant Boko Haram members have sworn an Oath of Allegiance to Nigeria under the Operation Safe Corridor. Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, who disclosed this during a regular weekly briefing at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, said the ex-insurgents have completed a […]

