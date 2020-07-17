63% of sanitizers in Abuja without NAFDAC number — PTF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Thursday said a survey conducted by the Nigeria Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development to check the influx of substandard goods into the market revealed that 63 percent of alcohol-based sanitizers in Abuja had no NAFDAC registration numbers.

He said there could also be similar situations around the country.

He said the Minister of Health had consequently issued an advisory to the general public to procure their sanitizers and other pharmaceutical products from credible sources.

He said the PTF advised Nigerians to desist from manufacturing sub-standard goods which could further endanger other unsuspecting Nigerians.

The SGF said as of midnight on July 15, Nigeria had recorded a total of 760 fatalities and 34, 259 confirmed cases.

Mustapha stressed that “as we continue to monitor compliance, we emphasise that all restrictions that have been eased remain subject to review”.

Like this: Like Loading...