From STI symptoms to discharge, genital appearance to oral sex, here are common questions people ask about their sexual health with the right answers according to Metro UK. How do I know if I have an STI? It is important to know that up to 50% of those with an STI never experience any symptoms […]

The post 7 Commonly Asked Sexual Health Questions With Answers appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...