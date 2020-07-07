7 in police net over murder, robbery

The FCT Police Command has arrested four suspects over the murder of a vigilante member, Ifeanyi Eze, in Giri, a popular junction, in Gwagwalada Area Council.

In a statement, the spokesman of the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, gave the names of the murder suspects as Kamal Suleiman, Ali Umar, Mubarak Usman and Yusuf Aliyu.

DSP Manzah said the suspects were arrested at the Tipper Garage, Gwagwlada, after investigation.

He further said the suspects, who belonged to a notorious armed robbery gang had been operating around the Gwagwalada/Zuba axis.

According to him, a locally-made gun, a cutlass, two knives and a mobile phone were recovered from the suspects, saying effort was being made to arrest other members still at large.

He also said two robbery suspects had been arrested in Byazhin, Kubwa, by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) while plotting to attack some spots in the area.

He gave the names of the suspects as Adamu Yusuf and Isah Sadiq, saying a locally made pistol with two live cartridges and a military camouflage were recovered from them.

Manzah added that one Mathew Kelvin was also arrested while trying to escape after robbing a POS operator at gunpoint in Byazhin.

He said the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

