7 killed, many missing as rainfall wrecks havoc in Suleja

An early morning down pour on Saturday in Suleja town of Niger State led to the dead of seven people, with many others missing.

Houses, vehicles and other valuables were also washed away due to the flood in residential areas along the water ways.

Confirming the incidence Saturday afternoon, the chairman of Suleja area council, Malam Abdullahi Maje, said all the victims are from neighborhood around Polo field and Rafin-Sanyi areas, on the outskirt of the town.

He said seven bodies had been recovered and deposited at the Suleja general hospital’s morgue.

Daily Trust learnt that a woman and her four children are yet to be located after the house where they lived got destroyed by the flood.

A resident, who spoke to our reporter, said that body of one of the children, a graduate, was later discovered at the nearby stream after the down pour which lasted to around 7 am.

Zonal Coordinator of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency NSEMA in Suleja, Umar Abdullahi, while speaking on the havoc cased by the down pour, said he was still awaiting a team from their main headquarter in Minna before going round to ascertain the level of the tragedy.

Our reporter also learnt that a similar tragedy took place in the nearby town of Madalla, where one person was reportedly killed by flood, with many houses destroyed around monkey village area of the town.

