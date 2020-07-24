774, 000:  Don’t jeopardize recruitment process, Nasarawa Chairman tells politicians

By David Odama – Lafia

The Chairman and the coordinator of the Federal Government Special Public Works (FGN/SPW) Programme in Nasarawa state, Kasim Mohammed Kasim has appealed to politicians not to jeopardize the federal government move towards addressing the unemployment situation, sufferings of the youths in the country

Kassim who spoke at the registration and recruitment exercise in Akwanga, Nasarawa Eggon and Lafia Local Government Areas of the state said the Special Public Works (FGN/SPW) Programme of the Federal government is to offered job opportunity to the physically challenged, street hawkers and artisans and not for the politicians.

According to the Nasarawa state Chairman, bringing obnoxious laws that were capable of jeopardizing the Buhari policy of addressing the unemployment situation and the sufferings of the Nigerian youth at this time will spell doom for the country.

Speaking with newsmen after the recruitment exercise in Gudi, Nasarawa Eggon and Lafia local government areas, the state chairman, Kassim urged the politicians to assist the Buhari led administration to provide jobs for the teeming youths rather than trying to hijack the federal government job policy being driven by the minister of state labour, Festus Keyamo.

While assuring the commitment and nostalgia by the president, whose vision was to touch the lives of the poorest in the country, kassim disclosed that two persons have been arrested in Akwanga Local Government Area for selling fake recruitment forms to unsuspecting members of the public.

According to him, “my administration will comply with the instructions of the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, who had earlier warned against hijack of the exercise by politicians.

Nasarawa State will not differ on the position of the minister, but work in accordance with the mandate of the federal government in achieving the aims and objectives of the programme.”, the Chairman declared.

Kasim however warned those wanting to take advantage of the exercise and extort money from the public to desist from the fraudulent acts or face the wraths of the law.

“Forms for this exercise are not for sale and anyone found selling it will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly”.

Speaking on the exercise, one of the beneficiaries, Yusuf Mohammed who is physically challenged expressed gratitude to the federal government and promised to be committed to whatever duty that will be assigned to them if given the opportunity.

” If the Nigerian government had been doing this in the past, we would have been better. Neglecting we the physically challenged have contributed negatively to our conditions” Yusuf said.

While noting that there is ability in disability Yusuf urged the federal government to extend the programme to enable those not privileged now benefit.

Vanguard

The post 774, 000: Don’t jeopardize recruitment process, Nasarawa Chairman tells politicians appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...