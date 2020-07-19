774, 000 recruitment: Nasarawa inaugurates coordinating team, kick-start forms distribution

By David Odama

LAFIA — FOLLOWING the federal government approval for the recruitment of 1000 unskilled youths in each of the 774 local government areas in the country, Nasarawa State has inaugurated coordinators.

The state has also commenced the distribution of forms to prospective applicants across the 13 local government areas of the state.

The recruitment process was formally kick-started at the state headquarter of the National Directorate of Employment ( NDE) Lafia, where a symbolic distribution of forms were delivered to the 13 local government areas focal persons in the state.

Speaking at the flag-off, state chairman of the Federal Government Special Public Works(FGN, SPW)programme, Dr. Kasim Mohammed Kasim said the distribution of the forms was to kick-start the process adding that the programme will start in earnest by October this year and will last for initial period if three months.

Kasim who assured that steps have been taking to ensure that the programme was not hijacked by politicians that strict adherence to the instruction of the minister, Festus Keyamo, would be maintained to avoid failure.

“We in Nasarawa state will not differ on the laid down rules of engagement. The position of the minister would be obeyed in accordance with the mandate of the federal government to achieve the aims and objectives of the programme”, Dr Jason declared.

According to the state Chairman, each local government in Nasarawa state will be given a fair treatment as the 1000 unskilled youths engaged, 200 must be graduates who will be assigned the supervisory rules.

“This categories of people will be paid N20,000.00 every month for a period of three months, translating to the federal government injecting N20,000.000.00) monthly into Nasarawa state to address the unemployment.

“Let me warn those that may want to take advantage of this exercise that the forms are not for sale and anyone found selling the forms would be arrested and prosecuted. Today we have inaugurated our focal persons, as well as kick- start the distributions of forms for the recruitment of unskilled youths across the 13 local government areas of our state” the chairman stated

He urged all stakeholders involved in the recruitment exercise not to hijack the forms but ensure that right persons are given the opportunity to benefit from President Muhammadu Buhari intervention programmes.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post 774, 000 recruitment: Nasarawa inaugurates coordinating team, kick-start forms distribution appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...