774,000 Jobs: Iyaloja, MC Oluomo, others inaugurated as Lagos selection committee

By Alao Abiodun

A 20-man selection committee has been inaugurated in Lagos state to select 20,000 persons expected to be engaged by the Federal Government across the 20 local government areas of the state for the extended social public works programme.

Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Mutiu Are who spoke at the state office of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Lagos, on Thursday, assured that the recruitment exercise would be transparent and all inclusive.

Corroborating, Vice chairman of the committee, Barr. Eleshin Kassim explained that the programme would be implemented by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in collaboration with NDE.

He said, “The programme is aimed at achieving objectives which is centred on mitigating the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic because of the timing of the programme”

Speaking to The Nation, Alhaji Mutiu Are said, “the selection committee members comprise a representative from Lagos State government, CAN, Muslim community, NURTW, Market Women, persons with disabilities, Youth Organisations and respected traditional rulers as part of this process to accomplish the desired results.

He said, “Our primary assignment is to identify and select 20,000 people from Lagos state, which is 1,000 per local govt. The way we are doing it is to take the jobs back to the local govt areas.

“The jobs can be accessed through CAN, Muslim community, and they are to get 20,000 per month. The success of the programme will determine if it will continue. The main goal is to alleviate the suffering of the people. If you look at the multiplier effort, the 20,000 beneficiaries is going to amount to 1.2billion in the next 3 months.

The inauguration, which had in attendance some members of the committee including Barr. Eleshin Kassim, Oba Owolabi Adeniyi, Oba Semiu Kasali, Chief Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, and Apostle Alexander Bamgbola

Others are; Prof. T Gbadamosi, Alhaji Akinsanya Musiliu, Engr. Bamgbose Martins, Mrs. Fadekemi Otitonaiye, Hon. Omotayo, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi and Akanni Babatunde.

