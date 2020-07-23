800 students per lecturer in COE Akwanga unacceptable –Union

The student-teacher ratio in College of Education (COE), Akwanga, Nasarawa State is said to be very high with at least 800 students to a teacher.

The chairman, Joint Unions, Comrade Edward Daniel, who disclosed this said the average student-teacher ratio should be 30:1.

He said very high ratios often increased the strain on lecturers and obstruct efforts by authorities to make effective planning.

He said, “The ratio of 800 students as against the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) standard which is one academic staff to 30 students is very stressful. We are stressing the need for urgent steps to change the trend.”

When the Interim Administrator of the college Dr. Roseline Kella was contacted, she declined comment on the matter.

