9 millionaires to emerge daily in Dangote Cement’s Promo

To reward consumers and improve the livelihoods of its consumers around Nigeria, Dangote Cement Plc yesterday unveiled plans to produce nine millionaires daily in its new Spell and Win “Bag of Goodies 2” Consumer Promo.

The promotion, scheduled to run from Wednesday, July 15, to November 15, is expected to produce 1,000 millionaires within 16 weeks. Besides, consumers also stand a chance to win tricycles, motorcycle, television sets, refrigerators, Dangote Food Goodies packs, recharge cards and many other exciting gifts.

To be a part of the promotion, “all the consumer needs to do is to buy any promo bag of Dangote Cement during promo period, pick out the scratch card inserted in the bag, scratch open the inserted card to see what you have won, go to the nearest redemption center to collect your prize. To win a million naira, the consumer is expected to collect cards to spell, D-A-N-G-O-T-E and win star prize of N1million”, the company disclosed.

At the unveiling of the promo in Lagos, the Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos, said it was part of the company’s strategies to continuously reward consumers who are the backbone in the cement business.

Puchercos said: “It is to reward valued consumers for their unflinching partnership in ensuring that our range of cement products remains today the first choice for construction purposes across the country.”

“The prizes we are offering in the promo are specifically tailored towards changing the living standards of consumers who are the end-users of our products. These prizes have great economic value as they can be used to kick off small scale businesses especially in the face of the COVID-19 global pandemic with many families losing their source of livelihood”, he added.

On the reason for the consumer promo, the company’s Marketing Director, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, said consumers remained important and fundamental to production without which the company’s ability to remain in business becomes impossible.

