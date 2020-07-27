A former PDP chairmanship aspirant defects to APC in Kuje

A chairmanship aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections in Kuje Area Council, Alhaji Hassan Bako, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is coming barely a week after a former chairman of the council, Shaban Ishaku Tete, decamped from the PDP to the APC.

Bako denounced his membership of the PDP alongside some of his party stalwarts as well as some supporters in his Kuje central ward, where he was received and issued APC membership card by the party’s ward chairman, Abdullahi Musa.

He said he was pitching tent with the ruling APC because ‘‘the PDP in Kuje has lost its bearing on issues that affect the masses’’.

He said he realised that the APC was a party with good manifesto.

The Kuje APC central ward chairman, Abdullahi Musa, who received the former chairmanship aspirant, expressed happiness over the defection, saying it would strengthen the party and put it on the path to reclaiming its lost mandate ahead of the 2022 council elections.

