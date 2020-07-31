Daily News

A Teenager In Florida Arrested For Twitter Bitcoin Scam

By
0
Post Views: Visits 51

A teenager in Florida has been arrested over a major Twitter hack in July, according to the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office. On 15 July, Twitter accounts of multiple high-profile US figures were hijacked in an apparent Bitcoin scam. Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has filed 30 felony charges against the teenager for “scamming people across […]

The post A Teenager In Florida Arrested For Twitter Bitcoin Scam appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Tinubu urges greater compassion toward all

Previous article

US teen charged as ‘mastermind’ in epic Twitter hack

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News