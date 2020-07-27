Abducted Makurdi businessman released

The abducted Chief Executive Officer of Tito group of companies, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi, owner of popular Titogate eatery in Benue State has been released from captivity.

Daily Trust reports that Akinkunmi popularly known as Tito was kidnapped on Friday from his new GRA home by an alleged four-man armed gang who whisked him to unknown destination.

Our correspondent however gathered that the abducted businessman was released early hours of Monday and now reunited with his family.

The family has declined comment on the matter but confirmed that he (victim) was sleeping at the time of sending this report.

Police Spokesperson for Benue Command, Catherine Anene, also confirmed the release of Akinkunmi, noting that some persons have been arrested in connection with the abduction.

“As part of efforts to rescue Chief. Isaac Akinkumi from his Abductors and apprehend the kidnappers, the Command deployed a team of investigators to rescue the captive.

“During the investigation, five suspects were arrested in connection with the case and one locally made pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition were recovered from them. Investigation is still in progress.

“The captive was released today 27/7/2020 at about 0100hrs and has since been reunited with his family,” she said.

Anene added that the State’s Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Garba has condemned the kidnap and assured friends and family members of the victim that the perpetrators will be brought to book just as he urged members of the public who have information about criminals in Benue state to avail same information to the police for ease of investigation and the safety of the state.

