Abducted Taraba Police Imam regains freedom

The Taraba State Police Command’s Imam, Mustapha Nuhu and Ikilima Auwal, the pregnant woman, who were abducted last week in Jalingo and Lau town in Lau local government area of Taraba state have regained their freedom.

Daily Trust gathered that ransom was paid by the families of the two victims.

They were both released on Sunday night shortly after the ransom was paid by the family members as demanded by the kidnappers.

Daily Trust finding revealed also that a former senator, Zik Sunday, two businessmen, and two motorcyclists abducted last week in Karim-Lamido and Gassol local government areas are yet to regain their freedom.

The abductors of the former senator are demanding N50m ransom and negotiation was said to be on while the whereabouts of the two businessmen and motorcyclists are not known.

The spokesperson of Taraba Police Command DSP, David Misal, confirmed the release of the command’s mosque Imam.

