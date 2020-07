Members of the Abia State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed the 2020 revised appropriation bill into law and proceeded on a short vacation to resume on August 10, 2020.

Deputy Speaker and Chairman, House Committee on Information, Chief Ifeanyi Uchendu…

The post Abia lawmakers pass revised 2020 appropriation bill, begin vacation appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...