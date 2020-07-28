Abia PDP Chairman is Dead

Abia State chapter chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Johnson Onuigbo has passed away.

Although details of the chairman’s death were unclear as at press time, sources said that he died Monday morning.

A source close to the family who wouldn’t want his name in print confirmed the death of the party chairman whose tenure could have expired on April but for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The source however could not give further details as to the cause of his sudden demise.

His remains was reported to have been deposited at an undisclosed mortuary in a hospital in Umuahia

Details to come…

