Abia Speaker mourns Onuigbo, says he was an exceptional patriot

Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, has expressed shock over the death of Abia State PDP Chairman, Chief Johnson Onuigbo, whose demise he described as “a colossal loss not only to him as a person but also to the PDP family and the people of Abia State”.

The Speaker in a statement said, Chief Onuigbo was particularly close to him as he was the Director General of his Campaign Team and a member of his Strategic Team at the 2019 election among other key roles he played in leading the PDP to victory in the State.

“He was dedicated in everything committed into his hand, an exceptional patriot who did everything he did in the people’s interest. His death at this particular time is most unfortunate. But God knows best. I pray God to grant the family and all those grief-stricken by his demise the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, he concluded.

Onuigbo died on Monday evening at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia.

Onuigbo was a one-time Transition Committee Chairman of Umuahia North Local Government Area and former Vice Chairman, PDP Abia Central Zone.

He was elected the chairman of the party in 2006 and appointed the chairman of the caretaker committee on May 14, at the expiration of his four-year tenure.

