Abuja-Kaduna train service resumes Wednesday – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday said the Abuja-Kaduna train service would resume on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

He said during a test run of newly acquired coaches to be used on the corridor: “We are being pressured to resume train services before the Sallah celebration.”

Upon the resumption of service, hourly operations will commence on the corridor, he said. Train services were shot down in March due to COVID-19 spread.

The minister also revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the doubling of ticket costs on the rail route.

He said the tickets should have been more expensive but the president intervened.

“President Buhari approved the reviewed fares as follows; economy N3000, business class N6000, we even proposed higher fares but the president approved that we should leave it at that,” he said.

“Most people using the train can afford to pay the fare and most people are of the opinion that it’s nothing compared to the risk of kidnappers on the road,” he added. On when the Ibadan-Kano rail project will resume, he said, “We are still waiting for money.”

