Abuja-Kaduna train services resume

Adeyinka Aderibigbe

The Abuja-Kaduna train service suspended in the wake of restriction of movement order by the Federal Government would resume operations on Wednesday, Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has said.

Amaechi who announced this on his official Twitter handle @ChibuikeAmaechi however said in compliance with safety protocols against COVID-19, passengers must arrive the train stations at least one hour ahead of of departure.

He said: “Our esteemed passengers are advised to arrive at least an hour early to our train stations before the scheduled train take-off time.

“This is in order to comply with our new sets of protocol as regards the prevention of the spread of the Coronavirus and also strictly adhere to the compliance of all the Federal Government COVID-19 prevention guidelines which includes: the use of face masks, use of personal hand sanitisers and the observance of social distancing.”

He further disclosed the government would be deploying more coaches to the route, which he said would help ameliorate the headache of boarding experienced by passengers of the over-subscribed train service.

