ACF condoles with Kogi over death of female combat helicopter pilot

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Friday condoled with the government and people of Kogi State over the death of first female Nigerian combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile.

The National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, conveyed the condolence message in a statement in Kaduna.

The ACF described the deceased as a rising star and patriotic Flying Officer “who was destined to be the gift of Northern Nigeria in our efforts to build a strong country.”

The group further said that the deceased, at her tender age, demonstrated a rare gift of intelligence and determination.

“After obtaining a degree in Mathematics, she went on to qualify as a combat helicopter pilot, the first Nigerian woman to attain the feat,’’ it added.

ACF noted that Tolulope bravely and courageously waged war against bandits who had been terrorising innocent citizens, particularly in northern Nigeria.

The forum also condoled with the Nigerian Air force (NAF) for the untimely death of the promising and gallant officer.

The forum also condoled with her parents and the rest of her family members.

