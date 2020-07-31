Acrobatic Adams

Hardball

AS expected, Adams Oshiomhole, former two-term governor of Edo State and former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is making enthusiastic efforts to sell Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC governorship candidate in the state, to the electorate.

To do so successfully, he needs to show why he rejected Godwin Obaseki, the ex-APC incumbent governor he had similarly sold to the electorate in 2016, who is now seeking re-election as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oshiomhole had rubbished the candidate he is now promoting, who was the PDP gubernatorial candidate in 2016. But he does not want to be reminded of the bad things he had said about the man in the past, saying those things were said “in the spirit of electioneering.”

He is now singing a different tune. According to him, “Pastor Ize-Iyamu is a good man with genuine plans to move Edo State forward. He has the support of all and is on his way to repeating the 2012 feat of winning in all the 18 local governments as I did when he was my campaign director general.”

On Obaseki, “I am sorry I sold the bad product,” Oshiomhole said when he addressed constituents in Benin, Edo State, recently. “I am telling you, any of us could have made that mistake.”

An amusing headline, “Oshiomhole turns prayer warrior, begs God to sack Obaseki,” highlighted his zeal. His prayer: “To those I sold the product that turned out to be fake, God you know I didn’t know he was fake. Only time shall tell who a man is… Lord, he who forgot us, our time is coming. We shall speak to you, God in Heaven. You know we voted him in innocence and in trust. He has abused the trust. Enable us Lord, with our PVCs (Permanent Voter Cards) we shall punish him. With our broom we shall sweep him out… All these and many more we say in the mighty name of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu also visited the palace of the president of the heads of the towns and villages that make up the Benin Kingdom. He spectacularly knelt before the traditional rulers and asked for their support.

From all indications, Oshiomhole will perform more spectacular somersaults before the September governorship election. He will display acrobatic skills that will make the public wonder about the ways of Nigeria’s political leaders.

