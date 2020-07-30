Activists decry plot to compromise National Assembly’s probe on NDDC

By Jide Orintunsin and Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

Activists, under the aegis of The Global Forum for Accountability and Transparency, Nigeria, have decried alleged plot to make the National Assembly committee probing financial impropriety in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) abandon its findings.

The forum called the attention of the National Assembly’s leadership to alleged efforts by the NDDC Interim Management Committee (IMC) at the commission’s headquarters to compromise the probe.

In a statement yesterday, the forum’s Founder and Lead Executive Joseph Ambakederimo, alleged that the Kemeberadikumo Pondei-led committee was mopping up huge funds to influence the final report of the probe committee.

“We also use this opportunity to request for Senator Godswill Akpabio and his IMC team to recuse themselves from superintending over the forensic audit and resign their appointment,” the statement said.

Also, Olomu B. Michael, a Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties 1 to the embattled acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemeberadikumo Pondei, has resigned from the commission.

In a letter, dated July 20, 2020, addressed to the NDDC acting MD, Michael said: “I wish to formally inform you of my decision to resign as Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties 1, following my appointment with effect from March 2, 2020.

“In executing the responsibilities of my office, I have in my best capacity served the interest of the commission and carried out my obligations to her diligently. I have resolved that it is in my best interest to take a bow at this point in time.

“I wish to appreciate you for the privilege of service provided me and I wish the Commission all the best as I move forward in my sojourn of life.

“Be assured of my highest esteem and regards always.”

