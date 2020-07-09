Actress, Funke Akindele Gifts Pa James An Apartment After Flood Took Over His House

Celebrated actress, Funke Akindele has gifted an apartment to veteran actor Kayode Olasehinde Ajirebi, aka Pa James, after his house located in Oke Isagun community of Oke Odo, Lagos, was affected by the recent floods that ravished parts of the state.

Pa James had on July 7, 2020, cried out for help after dirty water got into his apartment and soaked all his belongings.

Also, his younger colleague, Kunle Afod, posted a picture of Pa James’ house on Instagram along with the message:

“Let’s come together to support Pa James. This is his house overtaken by the flood. God will help you as you lend your helping hand”.

However, this is not the first time that the floods have taken over his apartment. Last year, Pa James’ son, Samuel Ajirebi cried out on Instagram and shared photos and videos of his father’s flood-ravaged house.

Funke Akindele came to the family’s rescue by giving a house to the actor.

Actress Oluwakemi Adetoro Ojo made the announcement on Instagram and thanked Funke Akindele for the kind gesture.

She wrote:

“On behalf of PA JAMES, I Want to say Big thank you to @funkejenifaakindele for the new apartment given to him by you. God bless you so much for your good heart Anikeademi your type is so rare…you are a gem. Almighty God will continue to make way for you where there seems to be no way.”

The actress has, however, taken down the post. The reason for this act is not yet known.

Pa James started acting in 1976, under the late Olanrewaju Ali, who had a theatre group in Lagos.

He was also an employee of UTC Hardware, Apapa as a labourer when he began his acting career.

He became more famous after Wale Adenuga gave him the role of Pa James in popular drama series Papa Ajasco.

