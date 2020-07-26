Ada Karl: My father was great dad, but an abusive husband

Ada Karl, is a Nollywood actress, producer, TV host also a USA licensed realtor. She is a graduate of broadcasting from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and Communication Arts from the New York University she studied TV presenting of the Los Angeles Film School, California, USA, where she honed her skills as a presenter. In this interview with KEHINDE OLULEYE, she speaks about her marital life, passion for the film industry, career and domestic violence experience while growing-up.

Did you dream of becoming an actor when you were young?

Of course, I am an industry kid. I always admired my godfather, Pete Edochie. I was his assistant after my O’levels with my dad promising me that if I served him well, they would support me in Nollywood after my graduation from the university. That seemed like a long- term promise, but here we are today.

However, I first admired newscasters because they were the superstars before the Nollywood boom. So, l always wanted to be in front of the television, which gave birth to my show “Celebrities with Adaslim” that lasted only two seasons.

Why did you put it on hold?

The show is on pause because of the presence of most celebrities on social media which diminished the demand for their interviews.

Currently, I act and produce. Then I am into real estate, which is my only entrepreneurial feat outside Nollywood.

What was growing up like for you?

Not so fun; very strict parents. Mum was very religious, while dad was very difficult – today’s kids would say abusive.

My dad was rich but l never felt like a rich kid because home wasn’t exotic neither was our lifestyle. We hardly had the kind of toys you would expect from a rich kid. The only thing that ever felt rich was my father’s brand new cars – “Tear Rubber”. He never bought a “Tokunbo” car.

Is there a special reason why you chose your husband’s first name as your surname?

Don’t you like how melodious it sounds? (Laughs)

Learnt you sank into depression over your inability to conceive two years after wedlock.

I didn’t sink into depression, I had anxiety because of curiosity.

However, I didn’t try for two years, I tried for a total number of six months because I didn’t start trying till after my church wedding, which was six months after my traditional marriage and I wasn’t permanently with my husband.

So married for two years but tried for six months.

What major challenge did you encounter in the course of finding solution to fibroid then and how did you handle it?

I didn’t really have a challenge except for the medical bill. I had no symptoms, and didn’t even know I had fibroid. It’s only because I was trying to conceive that the scan popped up the fibroid. But, yes, my tummy was unusually bloated and it didn’t feel good hearing “Congrats” from people when I knew I was not pregnant. But that’s very normal in our society, especially immediately after marriage.

What do you wish people to understand about working in the film industry?

It’s a lifetime job. Some want to come, be famous and leave, or have the title of Director/Producer for swag.

Every department requires a lot of skills and professionalism. It’s like any other art, whereby the passion and commitment usually exceed the financial expectations.

I see a lot of people who come to work in Nollywood as a means of survival. That’s a wrong start; the passion for the job comes first before the financial benefits.

You have an exquisite fashion sense, is it a DNA thing or because your industry demands it?

I designed my own outfits from when I was a child. Fashion designers always make jest of me whenever I sketch and describe exactly what I want.

I will say I am a bit off from the industry style because a lot of people follow trendy styles and that’s not me except when I go for business meetings. I don’t copy trend, rather I design my attires. I create trends.

What is style to you?

Style is freedom of expression. As I already said, I had a very caged and conservative upbringing; so being an independent adult, I found all the freedom I never had as a child in expressing my fashion fantasies.

Style is an art of storytelling for me. Personally, l love the idea of looking a bit off-key. As fashionable as New York City is, I usually get a lot of compliments about my outfits.

I express my mood through my style. I love witty pieces. I appreciate other styles and there are people who can layer pieces beautifully.

So, what determines what your wear?

My mood, but sometimes the occasion.

Where do you get your style inspiration from?

My style inspiration is drawn from the culture of the black community. I lived in Harlem, New York in my early teens, and also the suppression of my fashion fantasies as a child by my very conservative parents.

Fashion item(s) you cannot do without?

Caps and hats, they help my laziness a lot. They can spice-up one’s look within a twinkle of an eye!

What is the secret of your vibrant skin? Do you have any special beauty routine?

I avoid anything that will damage my skin. I use regular lotion, take plenty of water, exercise and I try to eat healthy foods – nothing special.

What are the first and last beauty routines you do daily?

I have no daily beauty routines. The only principle I adhere to is not going to bed with make-up, and that’s because I sleep on all-white bedsheets, pillows and duvet covers.

How did you meet your husband and what was the attraction?

We met at a common friend’s dinner. I felt his beautiful soul, the moment he held my palm, to say hello. He set about wooing me and, eventually, he swept me off my feet with his charm, personality and sense of humour.

What is your take on love?

Love is beautiful when the parties involved are faithful….Love doesn’t cheat.

And what can you do for love?

Everything possible. If you want me to trek to Sahara desert now, I will do it. (Laughs)

What motivates you?

The children who depend on me. The suffering and losses – the fear of failure.

Helping those in need propels me to work harder in order to be able to do more. Right now, there are some kids that I am sponsoring. But I still believe there’s more to be done.

What word best describes you and why?

Kind, humble and playful. I am actually more PLAYFUL than my serious look – looks, they say, can be deceptive.

Can you recall any memorable event; good or bad?

Don’t recall anything good, just the bad ones. Like my dad physically abusing my mum – it wasn’t a palatable experience. (This is the first time of my saying it to any medium).

How did that affect you in getting into a relationship of your own?

I was very suspicious of any man that said ‘hello’ to me because I assumed all men were the same. I was traumatised and assumed all men were abusive.

Did this affect your view of men generally?

Sure, it affected my view about men. Growing up, I considered being a Nun, but I came from a Pentecostal and Anglican background. So, l wasn’t even bold enough to discuss that with my parents.

How did you manage the situation growing up?

Managing the trauma of domestic violence is tough! I never told my friends in school because I was shy and also scared of my dad.

My father being an amazing dad also made it harder for me because I felt nobody would believe me.

I still wonder how he could have been such a great dad and an abusive husband, but again he whiplashed us a lot; which is also a trace of abuse. But as a typical African child, I never viewed that as abuse but as an adult I think he was a bit extreme with his disciplinary measures to us.

Are you still mad at your father?

I forgave him. My godfather, Pete Edochie, had a long therapeutic session that spanned over years with me on that and I got some healing before my father passed away.

He was actually calling me his wife afterwards because I am a replica of my mother who, unfortunately, passed away before my father did.

What is the best perk in being an actor?

Acting is like a breath of fresh air.

Like this: Like Loading...