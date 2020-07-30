Adamawa approves Ismaila as 29th Hama Bachama

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has approved the appointment of Dr. Daniel Ismaila Shagah as the 29th paramount ruler of Bachama Kingdom.

The government announced this yesterday in Yola, the state capital, in a statement by the governor’s Press Secretary, Humwashi Wunosikou.

Shagah’s appointment followed the demise of Honest Irmiya Stephen, the 28th ruler of Bachama Kingdom in Numan/Lamurde local government areas of the state.

The late monarch, who succeeded the Asaph Zadok, had reigned for eight years before his death on June 28, 2020.

Wunosikou quoted the governor as congratulating the new Hama Bachama and the kingmakers for a peaceful process that informed the choice of Shagah.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shagah, an Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), was a retired Director of Finance and Administration in the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NDLEA).

He was the Founder and Coordinator of Volunteers for Sustainable Development Inc., an NGO, and member of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Training Academy, among others.

Fintiri said: “Shagah, a trained Narcotics Officer and technocrat, no doubt, has the capacity to lead his people right.

“I believe he will build on the legacies of late Honest Stephen, who stood tall during his reign in peace building initiatives.”

The governor praised the peaceful disposition of the new ruler and urged him to bring his experience to bear in the development of Bachama Kingdom, and the state too.

He advised leaders of the kingdom to maintain peace and ensure preservation of the cultural norms of their forefathers.

