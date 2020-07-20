Adamawa: Police parade 61 for alleged kidnapping, human part possession

Onimisi Alao, Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command on Monday paraded 61 suspects over various alleged criminal activities.

Thirty-three were said to have been involved in kidnapping, 16 for inciting communal clash, 10 for armed robbery and two for possession of human eyes.

The 33 suspected kidnappers were arrested by Anti-kidnapping Unit/SIB of the police force and professional hunters who dislodged the suspects from their hideouts mostly in four local government areas, namely Fufore, Maiha, Mubi North and Yola North.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adeyanju, who paraded the suspects at the police headquarters in Yola, said they were apprehended from July 1 to date.

He said that among them, the 33 suspected kidnappers collected ransoms amounting to N5, 400,000 from a number of victims.

He said the suspects had confessed to have been involved in the incidents over which they were arrested.

The police commissioner disclosed that two AK47 rifles, two single-barrel guns, one G3 rifle, one revolver pistol, 237 rounds of ammunition for AK47, among other exhibits, were recovered from the suspected kidnappers.

He explained that the 16 arrested for inciting communal violence had to do with the conflict in Guyuk LGA, while the 10 nabbed for robbery belonged to the notorious Shila Boys who routinely terrorize especially residents of the metropolitan local government areas of Yola North, Yola South and Girei.

He said the two being held for unlawfully possessing human part were arrested in Ganye, headquarters of the Ganye LGA where the producer of the human eye met with the person who offered N500, 000 for it.

The parade of suspects at the police headquarters was followed by decoration of newly promoted officers of the command, a ceremony which was performed at the Officers’ Mess within the Jimeta metropolis.

