Adamawa sets to remodel 21 schools

Onimisi Alao, Yola

To curb unemployment, Adamawa is set to train all its unemployed youths and empower them for self employment.

Also to revamp the education sector, the government has perfected plan to renovate at least one school in each of the 21 local government areas of the state.

Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Dr Umar Pella and Commissioner of Entrepreneurship Development, Hon James Iliya, indicated the plans in Yola, stressing that the government was serious about its human capital development agenda.

“We will by next week unveil a project to renovate one school to a very high standard in each local government area because we have done a needs assessment and concluded that such a project is necessary,” Pela said.

He said the government had already done much to reposition education and the renovation project is part of continuing efforts.

“We have remedied appalling situations we inherited when this government was inaugurated last year. We have passed the situation when students had to buy chalk to be taught in our schools. We’ve passed the era of our school labs not having reagents for practicals. We’ve addressed all that because we have invested and are investing in education delivery,” he asserted.

Iliya told newsmen his ministry had opened a portal for youths to register for a planned skills development and business startup training.

“The portal will serve as a database for unemployed youths and we will use it for a selection process for our skills development programme. We want to bring all unemployed youths into the scheme,” James explained.

He said unemployed youths between 18 and 45 were being targeted in the training and empowerment programme to ensure that even graduates who finished tertiary education long ago but could not get jobs could be helped.

