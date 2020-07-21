Adamu Moddibo dies at 63

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and close ally of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Adamu Muazu Moddibo died on Sunday at the age of 63.

Moddibo had contested for governorship as candidate of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in 2003 before moving to the PDP where he aspired for the party’s ticket in 2007. He was elected as the governorship candidate of Labour Party in 2011 before eventually returning to the PDP.

His aide, Ahmed Jauro Katuka, told Daily Trust that the deceased died at Yola Specialist Hospital after receiving treatment for diabetes and malaria.

A lawyer, banker, businessman and politician, Moddibo is survived by two wives, nine children, and many relatives.

Born in 1957, Moddibo had his early education in Girei town before attending the Arabic Teachers College in Gombe State between 1972 and 1976. He obtained a diploma in Sharia and Civil Law from Ahmadu Bello University.

Determined to become a lawyer, the young Moddibo enrolled in the degree programme at the same university and graduated with LLB Honours in 1984.

He attended the Nigerian Law School in 1984 and was called to the bar as barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1985.

He started his banking career as a temporary staff with Continental Merchant Bank in Lagos in 1986 before he was employed by First Bank of Nigeria where he worked in various capacities. He rose to become the Deputy General Manager, Public Sector Banking Group.

With the introduction of pension funds administrators licensed by the National Pension Commission, Moddibo became the pioneer Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sigma Pensions Ltd, piloting the affairs of the company for six years. He was also member of the board of directors of Adama Beverages Ltd, producers of Faro Water.

In the public sector, he served on the Presidential Consultative Council on the Reform of Company Law in Nigeria in 1990, as well as the Council of the Nigeria Stock Exchange between 1990 and 1992.

Until his death, he was a member of various professional bodies and associations including the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, and Certified Pension Institute where he served as president.

He attended senior executive management programmes at Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, the New York Institute of Finance and the London Business School in London.

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri had in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, expressed shock over the death, saying Moddibo died when his input was most needed for the development of the state. He described the deceased as a dependable ally who helped the PDP return to power in the state.

