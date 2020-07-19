Adeboye commissions hand sanitizer dispensing machine

By Adeola Ogunlade

General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has encouraged institutions of learning to cooperate with the government and make adequate provisions for preventive measures against COVID19.

This, he said, would create safe and conducive environment for students, which he said is the only thing that can facilitate school resumption and move forward the educational sector.

Adeboye spoke when he commissioned integrated Hand Sanitiser Dispensing Machine fabricated by the Redeemer’s College of Technology and Management (RECTEM) at Redemption Camp, Ogun State

Rector of RECTEM, Dr. Stella Mofunanya, said the college, said the machine would be deployed to all entrances to student’s hall of residence, lecture halls, laboratories and workshops among others.

She said this was to ensure adequate preparation for resumption, noting it has also produced nose masks, face shields and alcohol- based hand sanitisers, which would be distributed to the students and staff.

