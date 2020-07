Adekunle Gold has dished out a new song titled “AG Baby” featuring Trinidadian singer, Nailah Blackman. On “AG Baby”, the alternate singer, who recently welcomed a baby girl with his singer wife Simi, sings about his originality in spite of those that underrate and imitate him: “Number one father, Original original Don da da, Dem […]

