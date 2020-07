Adekunle Kosoko, famously known as Adekunle Gold, has released the much anticipated single, “AG Baby”. The new song features Trinidadian singer and songwriter, Naila Blackman, and was produced by Timi TMXO Aladeola, a music producer and disco jockey. “AG Baby” comes a few months after the release of Adekunle Gold’s first official single for the […]

