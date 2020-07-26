Adelegan is Ondo ADC Gov candidate

Prince Dapo Adelegan has emerged governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ondo State.

Adelegan, a renowned Public Relations Consultant and 14th President of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, emerged unopposed after four other aspirants stepped down for him.

The Chairman, Electoral Matters of ADC, Chief Anayo Arinze, described the primary as the most peaceful he had seen in recent times in the nation.

He thanked other governorship aspirants, who willingly stepped down to allow Adelegan fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming October 10 election.

A statement by National Publicity Secretary of ADC quoted Arinze as saying: “It is clear that from all we have seen here, ADC is going to emerge victorious in the forthcoming poll.

“The people are tired of the ruling party; they are also clearly tired of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“We are the credible alternative. And we are presenting one of their very best sons to lead the state out of its present state of socio-economic neglect. Surely, we shall come out victorious.”

National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, said: “Today, we gather to crown Dapo, the captain to reposition Ondo and bring it back to super reckoning.

“He is not just the ADC candidate; with his worldview, we want to say that HE, Prince Dapo Adelegan, will, start a new chapter and trajectory for the Sunshine State, Ondo,” Nwosu said.

The governorship candidate, who is from Owo, Ondo North Senatorial District, thanked party members and leaders for their support.

He promised to use his wealth of experience to attract local and international investors with a view to opening up the state for sustainable growth and development.

He assured the party of victory in the forthcoming poll, stressing that ADC would defeat the ruling party.

