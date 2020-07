One of the prominent leaders of the Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere, Pa Ayo Fasanmi is dead. He was aged 94 years. He died Wednesday night at Osogbo, Osun State capital. Fasanmi, who served at the House of Representatives and Senate at different times, was among core loyalists of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. He celebrated […]

