[Daily Maverick] She can tweet advice about flaccid penises and sexual pleasure while calling out global health funders with misguided agendas – it’s clear Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng is not going to be a United Nations special rapporteur who baulks at anything.

The post Africa: A Breath of Fresh Air – Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng in the UN House appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...