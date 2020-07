[RFI] The entrance to Jean-David Nkot’s studio is not easy to find– it’s nestled down an alleyway in the Nkongmondo neighborhood of Douala, Cameroon, past the statue of homegrown hero Samuel Eto’o, a footballer who played for Chelsea. This is where Nkot creates his large canvasses, filled with color and symbolism and dealing with 21st century issues– specifically, migration.

Like this: Like Loading...