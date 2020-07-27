News From Africa Africa: Continent’s Covid-19 Cases Move Beyond the 847,000 Mark, and 17,767 Deaths By admin 12 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 1 [allAfrica] As of July 27, confirmed the Covid-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 847,109. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments