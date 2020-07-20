News From Africa

Africa: COVID-19 Cases Across Continent Surpass 721,000 Mark, With 15,170 Deaths

By
0
Post Views: Visits 79

[allAfrica] As of July 20, confirmed the Covid-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 721,292.

UTME: Institutions to begin first, second choice admissions Aug 21

Previous article

Victimization, corruption wallowing under your watch, Kokori tells Buhari

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa