News From Africa Africa: COVID-19 Cases Across Continent Surpass 721,000 Mark, With 15,170 Deaths By admin 5 hours ago

[allAfrica] As of July 20, confirmed the Covid-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 721,292.
