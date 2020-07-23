News From Africa

Africa: COVID-19 Cases Across Continent Surpass 770,000 Mark, With 16,446 Deaths

[allAfrica] As of July 23, confirmed the Covid-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 770,175.

