Africa: French Far-Right Targets MP Over Plans to Ease Tax On Money Transfers to Africa

[RFI] French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin have expressed their support for ruling party MP Sira Sylla, following an anti-immigration protest linked to her proposal to reduce tax on the transfer of money to Africa.
