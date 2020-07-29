News From Africa

Africa: French Far-Right Targets MP Over Plans to Ease Tax On Money Transfers to Africa

By
0
Post Views: Visits 49

[RFI] French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin have expressed their support for ruling party MP Sira Sylla, following an anti-immigration protest linked to her proposal to reduce tax on the transfer of money to Africa.

Many feared dead in Ajao Estate gas explosion

Previous article

Jealous man Yanks Wife Away in a Suitcase for ‘Romantic Dinner’ in the Forest

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa