Africa: There Are Signs of Hope for Ending Poverty, Even in a Pandemic – Report

[allAfrica] Cape Town — The novel coronavirus threatens to reverse the gains made in the global struggle to eliminate extreme poverty by 2030 — but Sierra Leone offers hope that progress can be made in improving people’s lives even in a pandemic.
[allAfrica] Cape Town — The novel coronavirus threatens to reverse the gains made in the global struggle to eliminate extreme poverty by 2030 — but Sierra Leone offers hope that progress can be made in improving people’s lives even in a pandemic.
Comments