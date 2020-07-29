Africa: Why African Countries Are Reluctant to Take Up Covid-19 Debt Relief

[The Conversation Africa] A debt service relief package has been approved by some of the world’s biggest lenders for more than 25 African countries. The arrangement includes the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the G20, the African Development Bank, and all Paris Club creditors.

