After losing PDP’s ticket, Ondo deputy set to join ZLP

The deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, is to dump the PDP for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), following his failure to secure the governorship ticket of the party, Daily Trust has learnt.

A national officer of the ZLP, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent yesterday in Abuja, said Ajayi had quietly left PDP to fly the flag of the party during next gubernatorial election scheduled to hold October 10, this year.

Also, a source close to the governor told Daily Trust that talks was ongoing about Ajayi’s next political movement.

Ajayi resigned his membership of the APC after months of a political battle with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. He immediately joined the opposition PDP at Ward 2, Apoi in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State. However, he was defeated at the governorship primary election of the PDP by Eyitayo Jegede.

