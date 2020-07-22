Again, Brazilian President Tests Positive to COVID-19

On Wednesday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for COVID-19 again, the country’s Communications Ministry said.

“The President has no fever and his breathing, heartbeat and blood pressure are normal,’’ CNN Brazil reported.

The 65-year-old is in good health, the ministry told dpa by email.

The positive test result was at least the third for the far-right populist president, who for months downplayed the severity of the pandemic and still advocates keeping the economy open.

The Brazilian president is currently working from his residence. Several of his ministers have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Brazil recorded 41,008 new coronavirus cases and 1,367 deaths in the last 24-hour count, bringing the total to nearly 2.2 million infections and 81,487 deaths.

The real figures are believed to be far higher due to insufficient testing.

Brazil is the country most affected by COVID-19, after the U. S.

“However, the infections no longer appear to be increasing as rapidly as before,’’ the World Health Organisation (WHO) said recently.

It was earlier reported that Bolsonaro tested positive for the novel coronavirus after months of downplaying the severity of the disease.

“I’m well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can’t due to medical recommendations,” Bolsonaro said, according to a translation by The Associated Press. “I thought I had it before, given my very dynamic activity. I’m president and on the combat lines. I like to be in the middle of the people.”

CNN Brasil reported Monday that the president personally told its reporters he was suffering from symptoms of the coronavirus, including a fever.

The presidential palace confirmed that a test took place after he felt unwell and on Monday was running a fever of about 100.4 degrees. The statement added Bolsonaro was at home and “in good health.”

But later, Bolsonaro told supporters outside the presidential palace that while he did visit a hospital for testing, he said his lungs were “clean.”

Confirming to reporters Tuesday that he had the virus, Bolsonaro stepped back away from the television crews and removed his mask in an effort to show that he is well.

He also compared the virus to a rain that will fall on most people, and that some, like the elderly, must take greater care, according to The AP.

“You can’t just talk about the consequences of the virus that you have to worry about. Life goes on. Brazil needs to produce. You need to get the economy in gear,″ he said, according to the news agency’s translation.

