‘AGF AbdulRazaq’s burial strictly a family affair’

The family of late Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, father of Kwara State Governor, has said the deceased’s burial would be strictly a family affairs.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday by Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq on behalf of the family.

The family appealed to members of the public to respect this position in the collective interest of everybody.

“Given his status as a national icon and a man of the people, the family understands that many people may want to witness the historic moment of his burial rites.

“However, we wish to make the burial strictly a family affair.

“Those who want to have a feel of the moment may, however, join the funeral rites through live commentary by Radio Kwara 99.1 FM,” the family said.

The family expressed appreciation to the public for the outpouring of love, emotions, and prayers that have greeted the passing of the patriarch.

Abdul-Razaq, the first lawyer from the northern part of the country, died at the age of 93 on Saturday in Abuja.

He will be buried on Saturday 25 July, 2020 in Ilorin.

