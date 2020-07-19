Air Force rules Tolulope death an accident

A preliminary investigation into the death of Nigeria first female combat helicopter pilot Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile has concluded her death was caused by “blunt force trauma to the head and significant bleeding” after she was struck by a vehicle.

The air force says it will hand the case over to the police for further investigation, considering it was a civil case.

It released its findings on Sunday to address “the misinformed issues raised in the Social Media on the tragedy,” said Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola Air, director of public relations and information for the Air Force.

The findings show Arotile was at the NAF Base Kaduna Mammy market where she photocopied documents. On her way back, an SUV drove past her before the occupants recognised her.

The occupants—Nehemiah Adejoh, Igbekele Folorunsho and Festus Gbayegun—were her former schoolmates.

“Upon recognising their schoolmate, Arotile, after passing her, Adejoh, who was driving, reversed the vehicle, ostensibly in an attempt to quickly meet up with the Deceased, who was walking in the opposite direction,” the Air Force said in a statement.

“In the process, the vehicle struck Flying Officer Arotile from the rear, knocking her down with significant force and causing her to hit her head on the pavement.

“The vehicle then ran over parts of her body as it veered off the road beyond the kerb and onto the pavement, causing her further injuries.”

She was rushed to the 461 NAF Hospital Kaduna for treatment, while Folorunsho, who is also an Accident & Emergency nurse at the St Gerard Catholic Hospital Kaduna, administered first aid.”

She was confirmed dead at 4.45pm on July 14.

The air force has ruled out foul play, saying the occupants of the SUV underwent toxicology test but “no traces of alcohol or psychotropic substances were found in their systems.”

“It was however discovered that the driver of the vehicle, Nehemiah Adejo, did not have a valid driver’s license.

“The Nigerian Air Force, being a highly professional and disciplined organization, will not join issues with any individuals or groups regarding the spurious allegations of ‘foul play’ espoused in some quarters,” said Adaramola.

“Many have chosen to politicize her death, while others are using the incident to push meritless, misguided ethnic and religious agendas.

“The Nigerian Air Force wishes to implore everyone to respect the sensibilities of all those who have suffered most by this loss, those who really knew Tolulope – her family, her friends and her Nigerian Air Force colleagues.

“It is of absolute importance that the memory of this Fallen Hero and our precious child is not tainted by the propagation of misplaced sentiments and wild shenanigans.”

Like this: Like Loading...