Aircraft tip wings at Lagos Airport

By Kelvin Osa Okunbor

Two aircraft belonging to Middle East Airlines (MEA) and Turkisk Airlines tipped each other’s wings at the apron of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja (MMIA), Lagos on Wednesday.

The incident referred to in aviation parlance as ground collision was confirmed by the Regional Manager, South West, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Victoria Shin-Abah.

She said the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has launched investigation into the incident.

The incident was said to have occurred when Middle East airplane wanted to park on the apron and the Turkish Airlines was planning to depart from the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

The two airplanes are currently parked at the Lagos airport waiting for assessment to determine the extent of damage to the two aircraft.

A source who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident to but declined to give details, neither was he ready to give the registration numbers of the two aircraft involved in what it is described in aviation as a Ground Collision (GTCOL) – a collision that occurs while an aircraft is taxiing to or from a runway in use.

